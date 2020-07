Click to print (Opens in new window)

July 15 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Follow a team of archaeologists as they examine a rare mass grave dating to the collapse of ancient Egypt’s Old Kingdom when political infighting and a changing climate brought down an empire.