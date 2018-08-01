Second Serious Tractor Incident Occurs In Two Days In Morrison County

A man is in serious condition after being run over by a tractor at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The incident occurred at a residence off of 118th Street, southwest of Pierz.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Donald Tschida of Pierz was working on a tractor when he was run over. He was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link.

This is the second serious incident involving a tractor in the last two days in Morrison County. The first accident occurred on Monday when a man was tragically killed after being run over by a tractor in Green Prairie Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Life Link Helicopter, Gold Cross Ambulance, Pierz Fire and the Pierz First Response Team.