Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

A second Minnesotan has died from COVID-19. The state Department of Health says the person who died was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s.

There were also 59 newly confirmed infections in the state. That brings the total now to 346 cases since March 6th, including 41 people who needed hospital care. Officials caution that the actual total of people with the disease is likely much higher because many don’t qualify for testing.

