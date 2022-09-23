Lakeland PBS

Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity

Mary BalstadSep. 22 2022

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions.

On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the name of “It Takes Us All,” to talk about Cass County’s food insecurity and what could be done to potentially alleviate it.

Through these informational sessions, Second Harvest looks to not only connect with local organizations but also maintain these vital relationships. Overall, the three goals they aim to share are promoting health, reducing hunger, and building a community.

Second Harvest reportedly serves over 4,000 people each week that experience food insecurity. This service helps families in the area avoid making the decision of turning on the lights or having food on the table. Through these sessions, Second Harvest hopes to create and continue partnerships that would help end food insecurity.

The last “It Takes Us All” meeting will be held on October 5th in Mora, Minnesota. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP at the Second Harvest website.

Mary Balstad

