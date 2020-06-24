Lakeland PBS

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Holding Annual Food Shelf Challenge

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 23 2020

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless have announced their 10th annual Food Shelf Challenge Grant.

During the month of July, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will proportionally match donations made to the food shelf at Second Harvest. The more individuals who donate to the food shelf, the larger the matching grant will be. The food shelf provides meals to 2,500 residents in need per month.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is a relief program focused on serving those who are experiencing homelessness across Minnesota. To make a donation during the month of July, visit givemn.org.

