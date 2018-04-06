Lakeland PBS
Second Harvest In Grand Rapids Raises Over $70,000 In Minnesota FoodShare Campaign

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 6 2018
During the month of March, the food shelf at Second Harvest participated in the FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food. The food shelf had a goal of raising $55,000 but smashed that by raising $70,149.73 and 2,936 pounds of food.

The collections will support local efforts to help feed people in need and help reduce hunger in the community. During the FoodShare Campaign, local congregations, businesses, schools, service clubs and individuals participated.

According to a press release, “We can’t thank our community enough,” said Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.  “Hunger knows no season. Because of outstanding support from the community we are able to provide food to hungry men, women and children when they need it most.”

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributes food to over 898 households every month, nearly 3,000 individuals, of which over 1,000 are children. In 2017, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributed over 764,000 pounds – 636,667 meals – to people in need from Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

