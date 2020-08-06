Second Harvest in Grand Rapids Offering Help for Seniors Facing Hunger
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids is reminding the public that there is help for seniors in the Lakeland viewing area facing hunger.
Despite the strain that the coronavirus has put on area food shelves, Second Harvest continues to serve nearly 4,000 seniors per month through their Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors. The food boxes are typically distributed through area food shelves or community centers.
Seniors facing food insecurity can contact a Second Harvest coordinator at 218-999-4136 to get signed up.
