Second Harvest Announces 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank has announced the winner of their Celebrity Chef of the Year contest.

The 12th Annual Chef’s Gala had celebrity culinary artists all participate virtually this year due to COVID-19. The event was held in two different locations, with chefs in Grand Rapids and Brainerd.

The event had two production teams, two hosts, Heidi Holtan and Aaron Brown, and a total of nine staff members for a smooth and successful event.

Noah Wilcox, President of Grand Rapids State Bank, was announced as the 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year. Wilcox raised $10,500 for Second Harvest.

Owner Tia Maria of UnWinded Up North won the Judge’s Choice for Itasca County’s Best Mac and Cheese, and President of Central Lakes College Hara Charlier won Judge’s Choices for Crow Wing County’s Best Mac and Cheese.

Coming in a close second to Hara with his lobster mac and cheese was Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian.

$62,000 was raised in total, exceeding Second Harvest’s goal of $60,000.

“We could not have done this event without our amazing chefs, hosts, production teams, judges, sponsors, staff and volunteers, we really can’t thank them enough,” said Susan Estee, Executive Director of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank,

