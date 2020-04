Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the 2nd official case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Crow Wing County. MDH informed the county of the confirmed case late last night.

The confirmed patient is a woman in her 80’s. This second case comes just a day after a man in his 20’s was confirmed to be the first coronavirus patient in Crow Wing County.

