Sebeka Softball Holds on to Beat Blackduck in Section 5A Quarterfinals

Blackduck softball finished the regular season 15-3, earning them the top seed and a bye heading into the Section 5A tournament. But a rain-out for yesterday’s second round meant the Drakes had to show up early this morning to play Laporte for a spot in today’s quarterfinal, a game they won 11-1 in five innings.

Immediately afterwards, they matched with 4-seed Sebeka, who beat Cass Lake-Bena on Monday and Mille Lacs yesterday to earn their quarterfinal bid. Blackduck hosted Sebeka for their first meeting of the season and a spot in the 5a semifinal on the line.

Sebeka held on to get the victory 10-5 and move on to the semifinals. In the elimination bracket, Mille Lacs beat Laporte and then turned around and defeated Blackduck, knocking the Drakes out of the playoffs.