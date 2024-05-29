Sebeka Softball Defeats Kelliher/Northome in 5A Semifinals

Sebeka softball came into the Section 5A tournament as the 4-seed, and after an upset of top-seeded Blackduck in the quarterfinal, were in a semifinal game on Tuesday for the first time since 2021. On the other side of the bracket, 2-seed Kelliher/Northome were riding a seven-game win streak into their first semifinal berth since before any of the current players were born.

The Mustangs and the Trojans met for the first time this season for the Section 5A semifinal in Walker, where Sebeka defeated Kelliher/Northome 5-2. The Mustangs moved to the elimination bracket where they beat Hawley 6-5, so it’ll be a rematch in the section title game.