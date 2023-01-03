Lakeland PBS

Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena

Lakeland News — Jan. 3 2023

A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.

McCammitt was transported to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash and evaluated York at the scene, who was then arrested for criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated.

