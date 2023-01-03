Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.

McCammitt was transported to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash and evaluated York at the scene, who was then arrested for criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today