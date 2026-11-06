Sebeka Football Comes Up Just Short vs. Cromwell-Wright in Section Championship

In Section 5 9-Player football on Thursday, Sebeka was shooting for their first ever state tournament appearance as they faced perennial powerhouse Cromwell-Wright in the section championship. The Cardinals beat the Trojans 15-12 back in week two.

Late in the second quarter, Sebeka’s Max Lake turned on the jets to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead, but late in the fourth, Cromwell-Wright’s Drew Nyberg got it in from three yards out to tie it, and they got the extra point to take the lead.

Sebeka came within spitting distance of their first section title but couldn’t close the deal, falling to Cromwell-Wright 7-6.