Sebeka Area Historical Society Brings History to Life with Classes in 1888 Schoolhouse

Sep. 14 2022

Sixth grade students in Sebeka started their school year by taking a visit to the past through a local landmark. Hosted by the Sebeka Area Historical Society, a log schoolhouse will be used as a classroom for the first time in more than 100 years.

The Finnish-style log schoolhouse that resides in Sebeka’s city park was once used to teach area children their ABCs and 1-2-3s. Now, the Sebeka Area Historical Society is looking to open its doors once more.

The historical society plans to host more classes and expand to accommodating older and younger kids. The goal is to inspire further learning and bring the children’s textbooks to life.

Lasting about an hour, the class focuses on the local history of Sebeka in relation to the schoolhouse.

The Sebeka Area Historical Society plans to hold more classes during this fall and in the spring. They already have invited more of Sebeka’s classes to experience and learn about the town’s local history.

By — Mary Balstad

