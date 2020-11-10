Seasonal Help Crucial for Winter Season at Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa
Seasonal hiring is fast approaching, and as winter nears, so does the need for more staff, especially at Mount Ski Gull.
The trails in Nisswa are getting ready to welcome skiiers, snowboarders, and tubers. But with a small full-time staff, seasonal employees are crucial and there is no shortage of opportunities.
Mount Ski Gull is preparing to open the Friday after Thanksgiving if the weather is cold enough.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.