Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Seasonal Allergies Increase In The Area With The Fall Season

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 18 2018
Leave a Comment

This Saturday marks the official start of fall and with the season change seasonal allergies for many Minnesotans start to present themselves.

Many different types of allergens peak in the fall such as pollen, hay fever, ragweed, and mold. The warm weather during the day and the lingering humidity during the night contribute to the peak.

“The windy days that we get, kid of the variations in weather pattern where it will be cool for a dew days then warm up pretty abruptly, that really triggers mold spores to be dispersed throughout the environment. It’s also a tough season because dust mites seem to peak this time of year,” explained Dr. Minto Porter an Allergy Physician at Essentia Health in Brainerd. “When we spend a little more time indoors and the humidity levels are pretty high it really seems to make dust mite levels climb.”

There are some things you can do to help prevent and control allergy symptoms such as using a nasal spray, antihistamines, and asthma medications. Doctors also recommend keeping humidity levels in your home low, below 50 to 60 percent to help decrease mold spores and dust mites.

“Most pollens will persist until we get a few good freezes and once it freezes over a few times that will decrease pollen growth. People around here get a lot more continued exposure with activities like hunting and four wheeling and being out in those weeds continues to expose us to it,” added Dr. Porter.

The most common cause of fall allergies for Minnesotans is ragweed which usually stops producing its allergy causing pollen by mid-November.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Essentia Health Offering Walk-In Flu Clinics

Dentists Put a Smile on Crow Wing County Residents

Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort To Patients At Essentia Health

Essentia Health Offering Sports Physicals

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.