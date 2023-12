Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. This concert will illuminate your holiday experience!