Searching for Home: Coming Back from War explores, in their own words, the Truth, the Healing and the Hope of veterans from all generations returning home from war and their search for the “home” they left behind–physically, mentally and spiritually. From World War II, Korea and Vietnam to modern-day conflicts, Searching for Home is a multi-generational documentary that chronicles the journey from battlefield to homefront and the search for healing and eventually hope.