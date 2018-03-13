Search Warrant Leads To Drug Arrest

A Brainerd man is behind bars after a search warrant uncovered drug use, paraphernalia, and over two ounces of meth.

According to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff, Todd Dahl said that Brandon Paul Shaw, 27, of Brainerd was arrested Monday afternoon. The Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) was actively looking for Shaw who had numerous arrest warrants for him.

Shaw was located at a residence on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road. When authorities arrived at the residence, LADID agents observed items of drug usage and paraphernalia.

Shaw was placed under arrest, LADID secured a search warrant for the residence and located over 2 ounces ounce of meth and $1600 in cash. The street value of the confiscated meth is approx. $6000.

Brandon Shaw has a long history and is well known to LADID. He is currently on probation with the MN Dept. of Corrections for 3rd degree assault. The arrest warrants for Shaw were for Probation Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Gross Misd. False Name to Peace Officer, 2nd degree possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree sale of controlled substance. Shaw also faces 1st degree sale and possession of controlled substance as a result of the search warrant.