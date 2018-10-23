Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Search Warrant Leads To Arrests

Josh Peterson
Oct. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

A search warrant that was executed Monday at a home along Bemidji Avenue has lead to the arrest of two people.

According to the Bemidji Police Department blotter, the Headwaters SWAT unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Bemidji Avenue around 6:40pm.

William Isham, 32 and Carmen Doan, 41 were both arrested at the scene.

At this time, no further information is available.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

Bemidji Police Says No Reason For Alarm With Man Recruiting Employees In Drive-Thrus

No One Injured In Cabin Fire Near Bemidji

Bemidji Police Complete Compliance Check On Predatory Offenders

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Lake Bemidji State Park To Remain Open During Deer Hunt

Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open during the deer hunt to take place from November 3 to November 6. Though the park will remain open,
Posted on Oct. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Lake Bemidji State Park To Remain Open During Deer Hunt

Posted on Oct. 23 2018
Sheriff's Office Cracks Down On Livestock Owners

Wadena County Sheriff's Office Rescues Man After Boat Capsizes

Posted on Oct. 23 2018

Wadena County Cabin Deemed A Total Loss After Weekend Fire

Posted on Oct. 23 2018

BSU Football Takes Loss Against Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 23 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Minnesota Duluth On Saturday

Posted on Oct. 23 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.