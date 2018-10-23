Search Warrant Leads To Arrests
A search warrant that was executed Monday at a home along Bemidji Avenue has lead to the arrest of two people.
According to the Bemidji Police Department blotter, the Headwaters SWAT unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Bemidji Avenue around 6:40pm.
William Isham, 32 and Carmen Doan, 41 were both arrested at the scene.
At this time, no further information is available.
