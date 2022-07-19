Search Underway for Missing Beltrami Co. Man Described as Vulnerable Person

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing man who is described as a vulnerable person, and he may possibly be armed with a gun.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says 21-year-old Logan Roy had experienced a mental health crisis when he left his home in Maple Ridge Township northwest of Puposky to go for a walk, which Walton says is very common for him to do when experiencing a crisis. But after leaving home, family members received text messages that contained statements of self-harm, including statements that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

Roy was last seen wearing gray tone camouflage-style pants, a long-sleeved black shirt, and brown boots. He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds. Unlike in the photo, Roy has recently bleached his hair, so it has a blonde appearance.

Roy may be armed with a handgun. If you observe Roy, do not approach him, use extreme caution, and immediately call 911.

Roy was last seen by family members walking north on Minnesota Highway 89 near Mile Marker 16. Beltrami County deputies, along with family members and neighbors, conducted a search of the immediate area that included the use of ATVs and Sheriff’s Office drones, but were unsuccessful in locating Roy.

On Monday, family, friends, and community members from Red Lake and the Bemidji area continued to search the area during the day, but the search was suspended late in the afternoon to allow drones and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol to conduct a search of the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111, option 2.

