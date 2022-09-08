Lakeland PBS

Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.

Lakeland News — Sep. 8 2022

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow.

Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

