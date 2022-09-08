Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow.

Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today