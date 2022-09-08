Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow.
Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.
