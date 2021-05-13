Lakeland PBS

Search for Suspects Thought to Be Involved in Bemidji Shooting

Lakeland News — May. 12 2021

A search is on tonight for suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Bemidji. There does not appear to be anyone injured.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots around 6:11 this evening in the 600 block of 23rd Ave., the street behind the Papa Murphy’s building. A white vehicle had crashed into a power pole and witnesses reported two male suspects fleeing southbound on foot with a handgun. A worker at the nearby Bemidji First City Liquor store says it took everyone by surprise.

As officers and deputies arrived on scene, additional witnesses informed them that the two males who fled the area ran southbound and may have gotten into a silver Nissan with dark tinted windows and black rims. One was described as wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other was wearing all black clothing. Officers located bullet holes in nearby building and in a vehicle.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin stresses that this appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. As officers and detectives continue to work this very active case, Mastin is asking that anyone with information contact law enforcement immediately.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Level 3 Offender Being Released Into Bemidji Area

Hackensack Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Woman Trying to Get Dog Off Lap Involved in Two-Car Collision in Hubbard County

Bemidji State University Celebrates 2021 Graduates

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.