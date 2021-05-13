Search for Suspects Thought to Be Involved in Bemidji Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A search is on tonight for suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Bemidji. There does not appear to be anyone injured.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots around 6:11 this evening in the 600 block of 23rd Ave., the street behind the Papa Murphy’s building. A white vehicle had crashed into a power pole and witnesses reported two male suspects fleeing southbound on foot with a handgun. A worker at the nearby Bemidji First City Liquor store says it took everyone by surprise.

As officers and deputies arrived on scene, additional witnesses informed them that the two males who fled the area ran southbound and may have gotten into a silver Nissan with dark tinted windows and black rims. One was described as wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other was wearing all black clothing. Officers located bullet holes in nearby building and in a vehicle.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin stresses that this appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. As officers and detectives continue to work this very active case, Mastin is asking that anyone with information contact law enforcement immediately.

