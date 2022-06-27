Search for Suspect in Attempted Abduction at Bemidji’s Cameron Park

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji police officials are searching for a man suspected in an attempted abduction at a Bemidji park Sunday evening.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, two juvenile females were walking on the paved entrance to Cameron Park at 6:25 last night when they encountered a lone male. The suspect approached the two girls and asked them to look at a snake in the woods. The juveniles reportedly became nervous while talking with him and started to walk away.

The stranger put his arm around one of the juveniles at one point. Upon attempting to pick her up, both girls screamed. The screams caused the suspect to let go of the girl and run away to the northwest of Cameron Park.

The Bemidji Police Department described the suspect as a young male in his late teens to early twenties with a light complexion, curly dirty blond hair, brown eyes, very pink lips, and acne on his face and forehead. He is believed to be between 5’7″ and 5’10” with a slim build. He is reported to have been wearing a black and red baseball cap, a black sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and square-toed cowboy boots.

Currently, the Bemidji Police Department is receiving help from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anybody with any information is advised come forward. As the suspect fled on foot prior to the incident, people who live in the area with outdoor surveillance cameras may have captured footage of him and should contact Detective Nick Whichello at (218) 333-8312.

People can also submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website. The Bemidji Police Department encourages anyone with information to “do the right thing” as it may help find the suspect in question.

