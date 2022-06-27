Lakeland PBS

Search for Suspect in Attempted Abduction at Bemidji’s Cameron Park

Mary BalstadJun. 27 2022

Bemidji police officials are searching for a man suspected in an attempted abduction at a Bemidji park Sunday evening.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, two juvenile females were walking on the paved entrance to Cameron Park at 6:25 last night when they encountered a lone male. The suspect approached the two girls and asked them to look at a snake in the woods. The juveniles reportedly became nervous while talking with him and started to walk away.

The stranger put his arm around one of the juveniles at one point. Upon attempting to pick her up, both girls screamed. The screams caused the suspect to let go of the girl and run away to the northwest of Cameron Park.

The Bemidji Police Department described the suspect as a young male in his late teens to early twenties with a light complexion, curly dirty blond hair, brown eyes, very pink lips, and acne on his face and forehead. He is believed to be between 5’7″ and 5’10” with a slim build. He is reported to have been wearing a black and red baseball cap, a black sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and square-toed cowboy boots.

Currently, the Bemidji Police Department is receiving help from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anybody with any information is advised come forward. As the suspect fled on foot prior to the incident, people who live in the area with outdoor surveillance cameras may have captured footage of him and should contact Detective Nick Whichello at (218) 333-8312.

People can also submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website. The Bemidji Police Department encourages anyone with information to “do the right thing” as it may help find the suspect in question.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bathroom Fire West of Bemidji in Eckles Township Causes Moderate Damage

Lueken’s Village Foods North in Bemidji Recently Recognized as a ‘Northwest Retailer of 2022’

Bemidji Legion Baseball Rolls Fergus Falls at Home

Prospective Students Get a Tour of BSU During Minnesota State Week

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.