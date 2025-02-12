Feb 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Search for New Crosby-Ironton Superintendent Narrowed Down to 6 Semifinalists

Crosby Ironton Superintendent Semifinalists

From left to right: Rick Aulie, principal at Pine River-Backus Elementary School; Gwen Carman, superintendent at Lewiston-Altura Public Schools; Thomas Cooper, junior high/high school principal at Holdingford Public Schools; Jodiann Fanth, principal for Barnum High School; and Shelly Gilmore, an elementary principal for Monticello Public Schools. (Not pictured: Curtis Watson, a charter administrator at Elevate Academy in Idaho.

The Crosby-Ironton School Board has narrowed their search for a new superintendent down to six candidates.

The semifinalists were selected at a special meeting on February 6th and were chosen from a pool of 13 applicants. They are:

  • Rick Aulie, currently the principal at Pine River-Backus Elementary School
  • Gwen Carman, the superintendent at Lewiston-Altura Public Schools
  • Thomas Cooper, the junior high/high school principal at Holdingford Public Schools
  • Jodiann Fanth, the principal for Barnum High School
  • Shelly Gilmore, an elementary principal for Monticello Public Schools.
  • Curtis Watson, a charter administrator at Elevate Academy in Idaho.

Interviews are scheduled for today beginning at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.

