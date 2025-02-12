Feb 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Search for New Crosby-Ironton Superintendent Narrowed Down to 6 Semifinalists
The Crosby-Ironton School Board has narrowed their search for a new superintendent down to six candidates.
The semifinalists were selected at a special meeting on February 6th and were chosen from a pool of 13 applicants. They are:
- Rick Aulie, currently the principal at Pine River-Backus Elementary School
- Gwen Carman, the superintendent at Lewiston-Altura Public Schools
- Thomas Cooper, the junior high/high school principal at Holdingford Public Schools
- Jodiann Fanth, the principal for Barnum High School
- Shelly Gilmore, an elementary principal for Monticello Public Schools.
- Curtis Watson, a charter administrator at Elevate Academy in Idaho.
Interviews are scheduled for today beginning at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.