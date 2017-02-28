DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Search For Missing Teenager Continues

Feb. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Gary Allen Tilander left the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30 a.m.

Over the last several days, detectives have received information regarding numerous sightings of Tilander along Hwy 71 north of the City of Blackduck.

Tilander is described as 6’1”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie, red ball cap and light grey sweatpants. Tilander is wearing black high-top Nike shoes.

If have information regarding his whereabouts please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or dial 911.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Missing Person Alert Issued For Teen

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Level Three Sex Offender Moves To Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 16 2017 by

Bemidji Man Threatens Family With Gun

Posted on Feb. 3 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

The news was not good at the Sanford Center’s Advisory Board meeting where the event center’s annual report was presented. The
Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Recently Added

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Miss Bemidji Helps Those In Need Dress For Success

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Community Spotlight: 2017 International Eelpout Festival

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.