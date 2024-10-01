Search for Missing Teen Girl in Morrison County Near Buckman

The Minnesota BCA and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips in the hopes of finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Morrison County.

Sophya Cherne left her home in Morrill Township near Buckman on Saturday night around 11 p.m. and has not been seen since. Cherne is described as 5’4″ tall and about 140 lbs.

It is unknown where she may have gone or what she was wearing. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the area of Partridge Road, 63rd Street, and 73rd Street to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information regarding Cherne’s whereabouts, you should contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.