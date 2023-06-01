Search for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird Discussed on Dateline NBC Podcast
The search for a missing Bemidji teenager is gaining national media attention.
The new season of the Dateline NBC podcast “Dateline: Missing in America” is spotlighting the case of missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird. Kingbird, a member of the Red Lake Nation, was last seen on October 22, 2021.
In the episode, correspondent Andrea Canning speaks with Nevaeh’s mother Teddi Wind, her sister Lakaylee, her uncle Daniel Wind, Indigenous missing persons advocate Lissa Yellowbird Chase, and Bemidji police detective Dan Seaberg. The entire 37-minute podcast was released Tuesday.
Nevaeh Kingbird was 5’4″ and weighed 120 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair with blonde highlights. She has two scars: one on her left eyebrow and another on her left thigh.
If you have information on Nevaeh’s case, call the Bemidji Police tip line at 218-333-9111 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
