Search for Missing Bemidji Teen Jeremy Jourdain Continues with Billboards, Poster

Jeremy Jourdain was just 17 years old when he went missing from a family member’s home in Bemidji on October 31st, 2016. This past February 2nd – his 26th birthday – should have been a joyful milestone for Jeremy, but instead it was another painful reminder for his mother Theresa Jourdain, who has spent nearly a decade searching for her son and says she is not giving up.

To generate fresh leads in his case, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and its partner GSTV, a national digital video network, will display Jeremy’s poster on screens at more than 1,900 gas stations across Minnesota and neighboring states of Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin throughout March. This increased exposure aims to renew attention on his case and help finally bring his family answers.

Since July, Jeremy has also been featured on billboards across Minnesota through a campaign by the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office. The Bemidji Police Department continues to actively investigate Jeremy’s disappearance and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Officials from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say they believe that answers from Jourdain’s disappearance are possible, and that it takes only one person to speak up. If you have any information about Jeremy or his disappearance, please contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.