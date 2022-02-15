Lakeland PBS

Search for a Missing Bemidji Teenager Brings Hearts Together

Mary BalstadFeb. 14 2022

A new search today to help find a missing local teenager was a part of a rally in Bemidji to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Nevaeh Kingbird

The event took place near Lake Bemidji waterfront today and included a program with speakers and singers.

Many people celebrate having the chance to be together on Valentine’s Day with their loved one. But on Monday, one family held a rally for their missing loved one.

15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen on October 22, 2021. No reported contact has been made since.

A rally is held every February 14th in order to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Kingbird’s disappearance was a grim reminder of that and the disproportionate amount of missing Indigenous people in the United States, organizers say up to 54 Indigenous women can go missing in a given month in Minnesota alone.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to investigate the case and fields tips. Misinformation, however, can set an investigation back many steps, taking crucial time away from possibly solving the case.

Attendees joined the search from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM for the missing 15-year-old. Hosted by the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women group, the event is dedicated to honor those who have been taken and have not returned home.

Anyone with tips about Kingbird can contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Mary Balstad

