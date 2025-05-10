May 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Search for 18-Year-Old Woman with Ties to Red Lake Area

angel fisherman cg ns

Angel Fisherman (Courtesy: MN BCA)

The Moorhead Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old woman who walked away from a Moorhead care facility on Friday.

Angel Fisherman is know to have ties to the Red Lake area. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and 140 pounds with red/orange hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black tank top and a red-and-black skirt.

Anyone with information about Fisherman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.

