Search Continues for Missing Man Caleb Bolin in Itasca County

After several days of searching, 40-year-old Caleb Bolin, whose truck was located in Itasca County in the Marcell area, has still not been found. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue Team say they have spared no effort in trying to locate Bolin.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office called upon fire department personnel from across Itasca County. Approximately 30 members from various departments, along with two dog teams, one specialized in water searches and the other in human remains detection, joined the Search and Rescue Team to cover a substantial area northwest of Bolin’s truck.

The Cass County SHERP Team offered their vehicle to extend the search even further by allowing the Sheriff’s Office to navigate through untouchable swamps and shorelines. Boat and water deputies have remained vigilant in their efforts to cover untouched areas of land and water.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is still asking the public to keep an eye out for Bolin and to call them if you have any information that may help locate him. Search updates have been posted on the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.