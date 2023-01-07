Sculpture for Former BSU Hockey Coach Bob Peters Proposed for Sanford Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Plans are in the works to install a bronze memorial sculpture of legendary former Bemidji State hockey coach R.H. “Bob” Peters at the Sanford Center.

The Coach Peters Memorial Committee will present their initiative with the Bemidji City Council at a work session next Monday. The group is approaching the council with the idea before beginning fundraising because the sculpture would be installed in a public facility owned by the city.

Peters, who died in 2021, led the Beaver hockey program to 13 national championships during his 35 years at the helm. According to supporters, if approved, the private bronze sculpture would be installed in an appropriate and visible wall location at the Sanford Center as a tribute to Peters.

