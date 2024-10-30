Screening Held in Brainerd for Upcoming ‘The Boys of Bataan’ Documentary

Lakeland PBS hosted a special screening at Central Lakes College in Brainerd on Tuesday for their latest documentary in the station’s initiative to highlight Minnesota military stories.

“The Boys of Bataan” tells the story of the young men from Brainerd who served in the 194th Tank Battalion, Company A in the Philippines during World War II and highlights their resilience and sacrifice in the tragic Battle of Bataan.

The story of the local men who served is one that is well known in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The hopes for the documentary are that it will help preserve their legacy for generations to come.

“I think that there already is a foundation for that, given the work of many people in the community over the years,” said John Erickson, Brainerd Public Schools Archivist, who narrates the documentary. “This will be a capstone for the moment and it will be kept in ways that can be preserved for later use as well.”

“The Boys of Bataan” will premiere on Lakeland PBS on Veterans Day (Monday, November 11th) at 8 p.m., followed by another showing at 9 p.m. It will also be available for viewing on lptv.org and the PBS App.