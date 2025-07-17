Jul 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Scott Jensen Announces Run for MN Governor Again in 2026
Family physician and former state senator Scott Jensen has announced he is running for governor again in 2026.
Jensen joins Kendall Qualls as an official candidate for the Republican nomination. Jensen ran for governor in 2022 and lost to incumbent Tim Walz by about seven-and-a-half percentage points.
Walz has hinted that he plans on seeking re-election as governor in 2026 but has not officially announced his plans.