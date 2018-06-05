Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sci-Girls Sparks Interest In The STEM Fields

Anthony Scott
Jun. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

In recent years, there has been a push to get more girls interested in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields, otherwise known as STEM. The Brainerd Public Library has started a new program called “Sci-Girls” to try and accomplish that goal.

“It is almost limitless with what you can create” said Alyssa Lennander, an AmeriCorps VISTA for the Brainerd Public Library.

Last fall, the Brainerd Public Library acquired a new 3D printer capable of printing anything from a simple bookmark to artificial body parts. The idea behind the printer is to get the younger generation, especially young girls, excited about jobs in the STEM fields.

“It’s a nationwide, possibly a worldwide issue, that young girls aren’t in STEM as much as they probably should be,” Lennander said.

According to Lennander, less than fifteen percent of engineers are women, and to combat this problem, the Brainerd Library created a program called “Sci-Girls”, where young girls can come in every week and participate in activities related to STEM.

Today’s “Sci-Girl” challenge was to take a bunch of random household objects and turn them into another object that shows neutral buoyancy.

“Neutral buoyancy is when it’s not at the top of the water, but it’s not all the way sunk, it’s somewhere in between,” said Hannah Ellstrom, a sixth grader at Cross Lake Community School.

It sounds easy, but the young engineers struggled at first.

“I tried with scissors, I tried taping the scissors to the Styrofoam cup, but it kept leaking water so it just got more air and wouldn’t sink,” Ellstrom said.

But you can’t discredit their determination…

“The girls today, they were so dedicated and motivated in getting their neutral buoyancy, and that’s what I love about STEM. It creates that mindset,” Lennander said.

Sci-Girls is stemming young girls’ interest in the field, and the library hopes to incorporate the 3D printer into their future classes. The program will be back next Monday with another event in Brainerd, and the library is currently taking requests for anyone in the community that wants something 3D printed.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Operation Sandwich Provides Summer Lunches to Children

Names Of People Involved In Brainerd Head-On Crash Released

Brainerd Woman Dies In Three-Car Crash

Essentia Health Shows Off Latest Surgical Robot Technology

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Rain Or Shine, They Ride For The Troops

For a day that was comparable to early October, the rumble of the clouds did not keep the rumble of hundreds of motorcycles away from gathering
Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Rain Or Shine, They Ride For The Troops

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Community Spotlight: Operation Sandwich Provides Summer Lunches to Children

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Cass County ATV Crash Results In Fatality

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

Red Lake Schools Plan Renovations Thanks To Bonding Bill

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

North Long Lake Association To Hold Boat Safety Training Class

Posted on Jun. 4 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.