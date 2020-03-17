Schools In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Closures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to temporarily close Minnesota public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota schools will close Wednesday for at least eight days in order for the schools to plan during the outbreak. School districts in Northern Minnesota are following protocol, but officials understand that the situation can change daily.

Student services like access to a counselor for mental health will still be available. Students at Bemidji Area Schools aren’t obligated go to school on Tuesday if parents don’t feel comfortable sending them in. Brainerd Public Schools and several other districts in the area and the state already called off classes beginning on Monday.

