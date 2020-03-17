Lakeland PBS

Schools In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Closures

Malaak KhattabMar. 17 2020

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to temporarily close Minnesota public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota schools will close Wednesday for at least eight days in order for the schools to plan during the outbreak. School districts in Northern Minnesota are following protocol, but officials understand that the situation can change daily.

Student services like access to a counselor for mental health will still be available. Students at Bemidji Area Schools aren’t obligated go to school on Tuesday if parents don’t feel comfortable sending them in. Brainerd Public Schools and several other districts in the area and the state already called off classes beginning on Monday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19

Coronavirus Regulations Impact Brainerd Area Churches

Grand Casino Announces Temporary Closure Due To COVID-19

Latest Stories

Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Coronavirus Regulations Impact Brainerd Area Churches

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

In Business: Victual Serving Specialty Foods and More In Downtown Crosby

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Overnight Burglary At Red Rooster Bar In Genola

Posted on Mar. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.