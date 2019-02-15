Schools In Minnesota Can Apply For One Of Three $100,000 DON’T QUIT® Fitness Centers

Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2019 by selecting the State of Minnesota for its 2019 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Tim Walz immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into their state. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 28 states and Washington, DC and the response from students, teachers, and communities has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, Minnesota schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

School nominations will be accepted starting today and will run through Friday, March 22, 2019. The nomination process is simple. All you need to do is fill out a short application and include a written essay or short video. Download your state application at http://natgovfit.org/nominate- your-school/.

“I am excited that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is partnering with Minnesota to help improve the health and lives of students,” said Governor Walz. “Encouraging our children to become more physically active today will pay dividends well into their future. This is a great opportunity for schools across the state.”

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.