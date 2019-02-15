Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Schools In Minnesota Can Apply For One Of Three $100,000 DON’T QUIT® Fitness Centers

Anthony Scott
Feb. 14 2019
Leave a Comment

Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2019 by selecting the State of Minnesota for its 2019 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Tim Walz immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into their state. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld.  “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 28 states and Washington, DC and the response from students, teachers, and communities has been unbelievable.  Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed.  Now, Minnesota schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

School nominations will be accepted starting today and will run through Friday, March 22, 2019.  The nomination process is simple.  All you need to do is fill out a short application and include a written essay or short video.  Download your state application at http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/.

“I am excited that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is partnering with Minnesota to help improve the health and lives of students,” said Governor Walz.  “Encouraging our children to become more physically active today will pay dividends well into their future. This is a great opportunity for schools across the state.”

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs.  In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Faith Leaders And Lawmakers Press Walz About Line 3 Pipeline

Lakeland Currents: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Menopause Center

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Northwoods Adventure: Weightlifting Contest Helps Addicts On The Road To Recovery

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Walleye

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says anglers will be able to keep some walleye during the open-water season
Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Walleye

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes And Brainerd School Districts Host Events Focusing On Mental Health

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

One Dead After House Fire In Menahga

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

New Info After 49 Years In Investigation Of Woman's Death Near Milaca

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Bemidji Nordic Skiing Preparing For The State Tournament

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.