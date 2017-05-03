School Superintendent Releases Statement On Rollover Crash

Paste the URL here</a> (DO NOT MAKE THIS A LINK) ?wmode=transparent” width=”800″ height=”450″ allowfullscreen>

This morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., school bus #25 was involved in an accident at the intersection of Movil Lake Road and Irvine Avenue. A passenger car struck the rear of the bus causing it to land in the ditch on its side.

Many students on the bus suffered bumps and bruises as the bus tipped on its side. Five students were taken from the scene of the accident by ambulance. One student was airlifted to receive medical treatment.

All students involved were taken to Sanford Health for examination and will be transported to their schools.

We want to thank all the emergency responders for their excellent assistance during this stressful time.

A parent hotline has been established at Sanford Health – 333-6040.

