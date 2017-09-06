School Starts With No Water At Horace May Elementary
Some kids in the Bemidji School District started the new school year off with no water.
Around 10:30 AM, the water was turned off at Horace May Elementary School because of a water line rupture. Portable restrooms were delivered to the school shortly after while crews were out trying to locate the damage to assess the repairs.
At this time, it was unknown how the water line rupture will impact the remainder of the school week.
Parents were notified through the sky alert system and lunch was not interrupted for students.
