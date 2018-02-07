DONATE

School Exec Connect Meets With Bemidji Community For Superintendent Search

Feb. 7 2018
The Bemidji School District is still on the hunt for its next superintendent. Yesterday, the firm hired to recruit candidates held meetings to figure out what qualities the community wants to see in the new leader. School Exec Connect says they spoke with about 100 people yesterday, including principals of Bemidji schools, the school board, students, parents and teachers.

They all gave feedback about the current state of the district and what they want to see in the future. The firm will use this feedback to help them pick candidates for the position.

Bob Ostlund, a partner with School Exec Connect says about what people want, “Surely someone who is very collaborative and someone who values relationship building and who will be a leader not only in the district but in the community. Very visible and engaged and a great instructional leader and manager, as well. Strong financially. All the things you’d expect.”

Community members who would like to express their opinion about the next Bemidji Schools superintendent can fill out the public survey here. It will close next week.

