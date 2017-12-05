School Bus Drivers Desperately Needed

You have probably noticed signs around advertising for school bus drivers as many local and nationwide bus companies are in desperate need of drivers.

Reichert Bus Service in Baxter has been dealing with the shortage for a while but not until recently labeled it as urgent. All employees with commercial driver’s licenses including office workers and mechanics have been asked to drive school bus routes due to the shortage.

Driver Safety Director, Bob Tyson says that there are too many reasons to mention as to why the shortage in the area has gotten to this point.

But for some drivers like Lon Schmidt who is semi retired, this schedule is ideal for him. The company has increased to nearly 81 daily routes and transporting around 5,000-6,000 students per day.

It’s a big responsibilty with a process that takes nearly one month to become certified. But in the eyes of driver Lon Schmidt it is all worth it.