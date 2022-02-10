Lakeland PBS

School Bus Driver Shot in Minneapolis, Children Not Injured

Ryan BowlerFeb. 10 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children, officials said.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. Three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt, city officials said. The driver has not been identified.

Police said they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet, the Star Tribune reported.

Responding officers found the bus stopped and the driver wounded about 2 p.m. in north Minneapolis, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

A bullet hole could be seen on the driver’s side of the windshield as a tow truck removed the bus. Authorities were working to determine who fired the shot and officers from the assault unit and the crime lab were investigating.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Hospitals Understaffed Due to Omicron Surge in Crow Wing County

40 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,833 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Journalists Settle Suit Over Mistreatment Covering Protests

48 New COVID-19 Deaths, 10,409 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.