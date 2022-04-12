Lakeland PBS

School Bus Crash Near St. Cloud Results in No Injuries

Mary BalstadApr. 12 2022

A school bus crash occurred in Waite Park yesterday at 6:57 A.M. The St. Cloud School District bus was driven by 51-year-old Everrett Burris. A Stearns County Sergeant immediately responded to the report.

Travelling westbound on County Road 75, Burris came to a stop at a red light at 28th Avenue South. 21-year-old Jaret Johnson of Morris drove behind the bus in his 2006 Kia Sedona and ran into the back of the stopped vehicle. Johnson reports that he did not see the school bus come to a stop. Two juvenile passengers were on-board at the time of the accident.

There are no reports of injuries for either parties. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office issued Johnson a citation for inattentive driving.

