Scammers Impersonating Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in Phone Calls

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they have received dozens of reports of scam calls over the holiday season.

According to authorities, scammers are calling residents claiming to be a sergeant for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and telling those who answer that they need to report to the Sheriff’s Office because they have missed federal court. An update was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to warn residents that all of these calls are scams and are not coming from the department.

Officials are asking residents who receive a phone call like this in the future to hang up immediately and to not give out any personal information.