Sep 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Scammers Impersonating Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office To Target Residents

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of a known scam that is now targeting residents that includes the scammer impersonating Beltrami County personnel.

A press release from the department says the scam works like this: The scammer claims to be a deputy, including naming of actual staff from the Sheriff’s Office, and says there is a summons or a warrant for a person’s arrest. The scammer then attempts to gain personal information as well as solicit money to avoid arrest.

Beltrami County officials say law enforcement does not initiate these types of calls nor directs people to online payment applications. Authorities say if you receive these types of calls, terminate them immediately and do not provide any personal information.

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