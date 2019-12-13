Scammer Impersonating Father Chuck Of St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A scammer is claiming to be Father Chuck Huck from St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Police Department warns locals that the possible scam circulating around the area requests residents to purchase iTunes and eBay gift cards for a friend with cancer.

Father Chuck wants to warn the community that he isn’t the one asking for the gift card items.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today