Scammer Impersonating Father Chuck Of St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji

Dec. 13 2019

A scammer is claiming to be Father Chuck Huck from St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Police Department warns locals that the possible scam circulating around the area requests residents to purchase iTunes and eBay gift cards for a friend with cancer.

Father Chuck wants to warn the community that he isn’t the one asking for the gift card items.

