Oct 22, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Scammers Posing as Sheriff’s Office Calling Residents in Cass County

In the past week, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of fraud and scam calls and text messages in the area. Scammers are posing as members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. One victim reported receiving a call from an individual claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office administrative team, and demanded payment for an unpaid fine that if not paid would lead to an arrest warrant. The callers used a caller ID spoofing technique to make it look like they were calling directly from the Sheriff’s Office. To protect yourself from these scams, hang up immediately, and never give personal information over the phone.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

nevaeh kingbird anniversary

10-22-2025

Community

Nevaeh Kingbird Missing for 4 Years as of October 22, 2025

bemidji vandalism suspect thumbnail

10-22-2025

Crime

Bemidji Police Asking for Info on Vandalism Between 3rd & 15th St. NW

Bemidji Railroad Corridor 16x9

10-21-2025

Business

Bemidji City Council Approves Construction Bid for YMCA Site Clean-Up

beltrami county board meeting october 2025

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Beltrami County Board Hears How Federal Shutdown Could Impact Area