Scammers Posing as Sheriff’s Office Calling Residents in Cass County

In the past week, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of fraud and scam calls and text messages in the area. Scammers are posing as members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. One victim reported receiving a call from an individual claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office administrative team, and demanded payment for an unpaid fine that if not paid would lead to an arrest warrant. The callers used a caller ID spoofing technique to make it look like they were calling directly from the Sheriff’s Office. To protect yourself from these scams, hang up immediately, and never give personal information over the phone.