Lakeland PBS

“Save The Brainerd Water Tower” Fundraiser Set For Late September

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 10 2020

“Save The Brainerd Water Tower” fundraiser is officially set for September 24th, in an effort to raise money to save the historic landmark.

Hy-Tec Construction of Brainerd and LHB Architects, have joined forces to start an initiative and recently received a grant from the Minnesota State Historical Society to host the fundraising event.

The goal of the newly formed “Save the Historic Brainerd Water Tower” committee’s goal is to fully restore the water tower that is in need of repair.

The night will involve a dinner and Silent Auction to help raise public awareness and money towards preservation of the tower.

The event will be held at the Brainerd American Legion (located in downtown Brainerd) and start time is set for 5:30 p.m. with dinner courtesy of Pit Happens Catering.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Helping Businesses with Electronics Disposal

High School Football Coaches Reflect on the Importance of Extracurricular Activities

Goats Brought to Brainerd’s Rotary Riverside Park to Combat Invasive Buckthorn

Brainerd Man Facing Domestic Assault Charges

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.