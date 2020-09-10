“Save The Brainerd Water Tower” Fundraiser Set For Late September
“Save The Brainerd Water Tower” fundraiser is officially set for September 24th, in an effort to raise money to save the historic landmark.
Hy-Tec Construction of Brainerd and LHB Architects, have joined forces to start an initiative and recently received a grant from the Minnesota State Historical Society to host the fundraising event.
The goal of the newly formed “Save the Historic Brainerd Water Tower” committee’s goal is to fully restore the water tower that is in need of repair.
The night will involve a dinner and Silent Auction to help raise public awareness and money towards preservation of the tower.
The event will be held at the Brainerd American Legion (located in downtown Brainerd) and start time is set for 5:30 p.m. with dinner courtesy of Pit Happens Catering.
