Save The Boundary Waters Wilderness Receives Citizen Support

Over 125,000 comments were made to the U.S. Forest Service to support protecting the Boundary Waters Wilderness from sulfide-ore copper mining. The State of Minnesota has never seen this much participation in an Environmental Impact Statement in state history. Environmental organizations, sportsmen and citizens all weighed in on the topic.

The discussion of whether or not sulfide-ore copper mining should be allowed near the Boundary Water Wilderness has been ongoing for a while. The study began after the U.S. Forest Service denied two mining leases for reasons of high risk pollution.

During the review process, the U.S. Forest Service held 3 listening sessions that were open to the public, where more than 3,000 people from all across Minnesota attended.

Science and public interest will be taken into account to determine if sulfide-ore copper mining should be banned in the Boundary Waters for up to the next 20 years.